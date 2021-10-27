WTH Foods, Creator of Plant-Based Filipino Dishes, Closes $1.2M Seed Round

WTH Foods, announces a raise of USD $1.2million in seed funding, the launch of an R&D facility, and expansion plans to Singapore as well as other markets across Southeast Asia and globally. The company uses over 60 types of plants in the creation of 60 dishes, aimed at the more than 2.2 million Filipinos living away from home.

WTH Foods has also developed a new line of products called Unam, featuring plant-based versions of popular Asian processed meats such as sausages and luncheon meat, due for a 2022 launch. Additionally, the company reports it has co-developed a seaweed-based chicken product with Singapore Institute of Technology food scientists.

Investors in the round include Big Idea Ventures and Henry Soesanto, CEO of Monde Nissin, a Philippines based corporation that acquired Quorn Foods in 2015.

“Many people love the taste of meat but are looking for healthier and more sustainable options. At WTH Foods we are developing plant alternatives for meat lovers, the same texture and taste of their favorite dishes but with the added health and sustainability benefits,” said Stephen Co, Co-Founder & CEO of WTH Foods. “This funding will help us accelerate the development of these products and reach more markets across Southeast Asia and around the world so people can enjoy popular dishes guilt-free.”

