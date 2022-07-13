    • Big Mountain Foods Receives $1.4M From Canadian Gov’t to Expand, Launch New Chickpea Tofu

    July 13, 2022
    Categories
    Investments & Finance
    Big Mountain Foods
    ©Big Mountain Foods

    Big Mountain Foods, a plant-based foods manufacturer, has received over $1.4M in Canadian federal funding to increase production capacity of its locally-sourced, whole-food alternative proteins. The company says the funds will also help commercialize a new soy-free, chickpea-based tofu. 

    “Investing in businesses like Big Mountain Foods 2 is establishing Canada’s position as a global leader in this industry”

    The investment is part of the AgriInnovate Program, an initiative to support increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian agri-business. With the new funding, Big Mountain plans to add custom, automated robotic equipment to improve production volume and efficiency. The brand will also begin to commercialize a new tofu product made from 100% Canada-grown and milled chickpeas.

    Towards that end, the company reveals it is commissioning a Vancouver plant capable of producing up to 2 million pounds of tofu every year. 

    tofu made with fava beans
    © Big Mountain Foods

    Using whole foods

    Based in British Colombia, Big Mountain Foods is a women-owned and operated brand that produces innovative and vegetable-forward products such as Cauliflower Crumble, Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble, and Broccoli Veggie Grounds. In 2022, the brand unveiled soy-free, protein-rich tofu made from fava beans, which it called a first-to-market innovation

    “The new facility is inclusive of upcycling, with a goal to be zero-waste,” said Jasmine Byrne, President of Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd. “The feedback on the tofu has been very positive, with recent listings in Whole Foods and many other retailers. We are proud to have developed a tofu product that has similar taste, texture and functionality as traditional soy tofu that is higher in protein.”

    Big Mountain Foods
    ©Big Mountain Foods

    Establishing leadership

    Commenting on the investment, Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau said supporting Big Mountain Foods helps strengthen the country’s position as a plant-based protein leader. 

    “Plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diets,” said Bibeau.  “Investing in businesses like Big Mountain Foods 2 is establishing Canada’s position as a global leader in this industry, while increasing consumer choice of alternative protein options.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews