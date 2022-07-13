Big Mountain Foods Receives $1.4M From Canadian Gov’t to Expand, Launch New Chickpea Tofu

Big Mountain Foods, a plant-based foods manufacturer, has received over $1.4M in Canadian federal funding to increase production capacity of its locally-sourced, whole-food alternative proteins. The company says the funds will also help commercialize a new soy-free, chickpea-based tofu.

The investment is part of the AgriInnovate Program, an initiative to support increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian agri-business. With the new funding, Big Mountain plans to add custom, automated robotic equipment to improve production volume and efficiency. The brand will also begin to commercialize a new tofu product made from 100% Canada-grown and milled chickpeas.

Towards that end, the company reveals it is commissioning a Vancouver plant capable of producing up to 2 million pounds of tofu every year.

Using whole foods

Based in British Colombia, Big Mountain Foods is a women-owned and operated brand that produces innovative and vegetable-forward products such as Cauliflower Crumble, Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble, and Broccoli Veggie Grounds. In 2022, the brand unveiled soy-free, protein-rich tofu made from fava beans, which it called a first-to-market innovation.

“The new facility is inclusive of upcycling, with a goal to be zero-waste,” said Jasmine Byrne, President of Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd. “The feedback on the tofu has been very positive, with recent listings in Whole Foods and many other retailers. We are proud to have developed a tofu product that has similar taste, texture and functionality as traditional soy tofu that is higher in protein.”

Establishing leadership

Commenting on the investment, Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau said supporting Big Mountain Foods helps strengthen the country’s position as a plant-based protein leader.

“Plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diets,” said Bibeau. “Investing in businesses like Big Mountain Foods 2 is establishing Canada’s position as a global leader in this industry, while increasing consumer choice of alternative protein options.”