Blue Horizon Makes First Move into Indian Plant-Based Market with Shaka Harry Investment 

Blue Horizon, the next-generation impact investor, has announced a seed investment in Shaka Harry, an Indian plant protein company with an alt meat line. Shaka Harry is one of the fastest growing alt meat brands in the emerging Indian plant-based market and is endorsed by Indian celebrity chef Manu Chandra.

Accelerating the transition to a new sustainable food system, Blue Horizon is one of the leaders of the Shaka Harry seed round, marking the investment group’s first foray into the Indian alt meat market. Shaka Harry offers a range of meal and snacking products that are designed around the Indian cuisine and palate.

The range includes snackables and meal accompaniments. The company claims its products have a distinct advantage with access to proprietary taste and flavor solutions coupled with the brand’s partnership with Chef Manu Chandra, one of India’s top chefs.

Anand Nagarajan, Co-founder of Shaka Harry, commented: “It is the most exciting time to launch a consumer brand on the smarter protein platform. We are already the best performing brand in the online stores where we have presence. Our products are doing significantly better than competition on taste and customer response.”

Bjoern Witte, CEO of Blue Horizon, added: “We are very excited about our first investment in India. Shaka Harry is one of the first movers in a new sector offering a wide product range tailored to the Indian cuisine. This will work well not only in India but also internationally.”