    • Footballer Chris Smalling and Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni Launch Climate-Focused VC Firm ForGood

    June 6, 2022
    Investments & Finance
    Chris Smalling & Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni

    International footballer Chris Smalling announces the launch of VC consultancy ForGood along with vegan investor Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni. The fund will write cheques between £50,000 and £1 million for companies with “disruptive, high growth business ideas” working to address climate change.

    “We’re on a simple but huge mission to transform the world for the better and drive a global movement for good,” Chris Smalling

    Together with Rebecca Wheeler, founder of certified B-Corp creative agency Library, Smalling and Castiglioni will operate ForGood as a global investment consultancy investing in pre-seed to Series A businesses in the UK and globally.

    ForGood sets out to unite and empower high profile individuals to invest in planet-centric ideas, products and services, connecting athletes, musicians, entertainers and high profile personalities with early-stage businesses focused on environmental issues as part of Smalling’s mission to build a better future and have a positive impact on the planet.

    The company was founded in 2021 and has been running in stealth mode with a portfolio already including the likes of Piñatex, allplants, HEIGHTS, Dirty Labs, THIS, Heura, Matthew Kenney Cuisine, and THE PACK.

    Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni states: “The future of our children and our planet depends on us and on the choices we make right now, today, not tomorrow. ForGood is on a mission to promote intelligent, radical change, rethinking supply chains and production systems. With the aim of ending animal suffering, and by promoting a cruelty-free, healthy, vegan lifestyle, we will inspire and support a new generation of entrepreneurs and businesses.

    “With the aim of ending animal suffering, and by promoting a cruelty-free, healthy, vegan lifestyle, we will inspire and support a new generation of entrepreneurs and businesses”

    “ForGood is committed to building a portfolio of exciting companies and ideas, who share our values and ethics. I’m honoured to be working alongside Chris, Rebecca and our Changemakers, and to be part of a team that’s focused on empathy, progress, and change.”

