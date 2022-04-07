Eat the Change Impact (ETC Impact), a grant program by plant-based snack company Eat the Change, is offering $500,000 in grants in 2022 to promote healthy, planet-friendly foods.

This year’s grant money is part of a total $1.385 million ETC Impact has committed to investing in change-making organizations over three years. In 2022, the program expects to award more than 30 new grants in amounts between $10,000 and $25,000 to organizations and individuals making climate-friendly foods more accessible in their communities.

The grant application for this year’s Changemakers program is open until May 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Awards will be announced in late July 2022; for more information, visit eatthechange.org.

To qualify for a grant, recipients must align with the following core values:

Eating with intention: Educating people about where their food comes from.

Fact-based science: Promoting education about the link between diet and climate change, with a primary focus on plant-based foods, organic agriculture, reducing food waste and other eco-conscious actions.

Democratizing access: Expanding access to planet-friendly products in underserved communities through improved distribution, pricing, and community engagement.

Innovation: Supporting creative approaches that inspire new ways of thinking and eating.

Providing a platform

Last year, ETC Impact received more than 100 applications from organizations across 31 states. After a thorough screening process, 36 Changemaker Organizations were selected to receive a grant, including community activist Naijha Wright-Brown.

“Thanks to Eat the Change Impact, we were able to create and spearhead Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, which encourages restaurants to add more plant-based options to their menu,” said Wright-Brown, Executive Director of Black Veg Society. “Restaurant week attracts people who may be trying plant-based foods for the first time and allows us a platform to open a dialogue about food that is better for us, our environment and animals.”

Instrumental funding

“The grants received from Eat the Change Impact are instrumental in funding the operating support across our programs, which are all based on sustainable agriculture,” said Development Director for Grow Dat Youth Farm Julie Gable. “We’ve received grants from Eat the Change Impact two years in a row and are excited to see the organization align with nonprofits that are trying to change the health of our planet.”