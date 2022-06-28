Eclipse Foods Secures $40M in Series B to “Completely Transform” the Dairy Industry

Eclipse Foods, a leader in plant-based dairy, announces it has raised over $40M in Series B funding led by Sozo Ventures. The latest round brings the startup’s total fundraising amount to more than $60M. Eclipse says the funds will accelerate the brand’s retail and food service growth, increase plant-based dairy R&D, build out a top team, and expand marketing.

Founded in 2019, Eclipse produces plant-based ice cream said to be indistinguishable from real dairy. Using a blend of non-GMO ingredients, including cassava, corn, and potato, the company says it is capable of recreating virtually any milk product – from ice cream to cheese to spreads – with the same taste, texture and functionality as animal-based dairy.

The brand’s proprietary dairy platform has allowed it to scale more quickly and efficiently than its alt-protein competitors, its founders say. Year-over-year, the brand’s retail footprint has grown by 2100% in retailers like Whole Foods, Vons, and GoPuff, as well as entering food service partnerships with restaurants, ice cream shops and sports stadiums.

A true dairy replacement

“Consumers want more than just a dairy alternative like almond milk—they want a true replacement,” said Aylon Steinhart, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Foods. “Our plant-based dairy platform uses micelles (the microscopic magic of milk) to create the replacement products that consumers have been craving, and our growth over the last three years is a testament to that.”

Last week, Eclipse partnered with US burger chain Smashburger to launch six plant-based milkshakes, the first nationally available dairy-free milkshakes in the QSR industry. The Series B round included participation from Forerunner Ventures, Initialized Capital, Gaingels, and KBW Ventures.

Top taste

“As self-proclaimed ice cream lovers, our team at Sozo Ventures recognized that Eclipse’s ice cream is in a league of its own after just one bite,” said Bob Roe, Vice President of Narrative Development at Sozo Ventures. “70% of the world’s population is lactose intolerant and with the alternative protein space projected to grow to $1.4 trillion by 2050, Eclipse is positioned to completely transform the dairy industry with its proprietary plant-based dairy platform.”