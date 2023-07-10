Singapore’s Everyday Vegan Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for New Discount Club

Singapore’s leading physical vegan store, Everyday Vegan, has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 for its discount club.

The club aims to make vegan products as affordable and accessible as possible. It is described as a “community-driven, conscious marketplace focused on ethical, sustainable, and healthy food choices”.

The campaign is running on Indiegogo, and anyone is able to participate. Early contributors can get up to 44% off retail prices for membership, and secure exclusive lifetime passes. Everyday Vegan hopes the funding will allow it to scale up operations and serve more members.

“Significant milestone”

Everyday Vegan was founded in 2020 and was Singapore’s first brick-and-mortar vegan store. It stocks a huge range of products, such as fresh produce, meat and dairy alternatives, pantry staples, personal care products, and more. Both local and imported products are on sale; brands include Minor Figures, Beyond Meat, OmniFoods, Wakao, and Violife, among others.

Home delivery is also available, with all orders shipped in plastic-free packaging. Additionally, Everyday Vegan offers a “VIP pass”, which provides customers with access to wholesale prices.

“The launch of our crowdfunding campaign is a significant milestone,” said Amanda Teng, founder of Everyday Vegan Pte Ltd. “We are on a mission to create a community of conscious consumers and make vegan living an effortless choice, turning it into an expression of abundance and health.”