Singapore’s Everyday Vegan Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for New Discount Club

Everyday Vegan Discount Club

© Everyday Vegan

Singapore’s leading physical vegan store, Everyday Vegan, has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 for its discount club.

The club aims to make vegan products as affordable and accessible as possible. It is described as a “community-driven, conscious marketplace focused on ethical, sustainable, and healthy food choices”.

“We are on a mission to make vegan living an effortless choice”

The campaign is running on Indiegogo, and anyone is able to participate. Early contributors can get up to 44% off retail prices for membership, and secure exclusive lifetime passes. Everyday Vegan hopes the funding will allow it to scale up operations and serve more members.

© Everyday Vegan

“Significant milestone”

Everyday Vegan was founded in 2020 and was Singapore’s first brick-and-mortar vegan store. It stocks a huge range of products, such as fresh produce, meat and dairy alternatives, pantry staples, personal care products, and more. Both local and imported products are on sale; brands include Minor Figures, Beyond Meat, OmniFoods, Wakao, and Violife, among others.

Home delivery is also available, with all orders shipped in plastic-free packaging. Additionally, Everyday Vegan offers a “VIP pass”, which provides customers with access to wholesale prices.

“The launch of our crowdfunding campaign is a significant milestone,” said Amanda Teng, founder of Everyday Vegan Pte Ltd. “We are on a mission to create a community of conscious consumers and make vegan living an effortless choice, turning it into an expression of abundance and health.”

