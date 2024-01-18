Revo Foods Launches Crowdinvesting Campaign, Announces Scaling Plans for 3D Printed Seafood Alternatives

Austria’s Revo Foods, the first company to launch a 3D-printed product in retail, has launched a crowdinvesting campaign to support its next phase of production expansion using its latest 3D food printing process, the Food Fabricator X2.

The campaign’s goal is to reach €1.5 million and represents the company’s first public investment opportunity in the form of digital company shares. It will be live until the 18th of April.

With a strong focus on marine protection, Revo Foods pioneers 3D food printing technologies to produce fish alternatives. Its portfolio includes smoked salmon, sliced salmon with a citrous flavor (Gravlax), and salmon and tuna spreads. Its latest development, THE FILLET, a mycoprotein 3D printed salmon whole cut, recently launched in Austria’s Billa Pflanzilla.

Revo’s products are available in over 20 countries Europe-wide, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK. The company has secured a total funding of €7 million to date.

The Food Fabricator X2

THE FILLET was produced using Revo Foods’ new 3D extrusion technology that the company claims will revolutionize food manufacturing.

The Food Fabricator X2 is a high-precision extrusion system that features a unique multi-nozzle system that enables continuous food production, making it possible to produce at scale using 3D food printing.

The process allows combining different ingredients in any predefined structure to create whole-cut meat and fish alternatives with customized shapes, structures, or textures, including fat ratio. According to the Austrian company, these designed products were previously impossible.

3D printed alternatives for all

Revo Foods’ ambitious plans include scaling the technology to produce tons of alternatives by the summer of 2024, introducing more products, and forging partnerships with major food producers to expand its impact. The ultimate goal is to achieve profitability by 2026, says the food tech.

To expand its business, Revo Foods says that it will leverage its partnerships with industry players such as REWE Group, SPAR International, A Gruppen, Continente, and others.

“3D food printing on an industrial level allows us to change the way we think about food. Products that were previously very exclusive and more likely to be found in gourmet restaurants can now be produced on a large scale,” said Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods.