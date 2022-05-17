THIS – Fastest Growing Alt Meat Brand in UK – Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The UK’s fastest-growing plant-based meat brand, THIS, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help accelerate its continued growth. The award-winning alt meat brand is expected to launch one of the largest campaigns on the Seedrs crowdfunding platform, offering consumers investment opportunities for as little as £10.

THIS recorded 333% YOY net sales growth in 2021, outperforming its rivals in the increasingly competitive plant-based meat category. The new campaign will help fund the brand’s R&D and marketing, as well as its first international expansion. THIS also announced the opening of a state-of-the-art innovation center in West London this summer.

THIS is currently listed in the top UK supermarkets with 10,000 distribution points, stocking its range of plant-based chicken, bacon, and sausages. The brand states that a number of new products are due to be launched this year, and has recently launched a partnership with high-street food chain Café Nero. THIS claims its last Seedrs campaign saw it become the fastest ever FMCG business to hit its target and the fastest ever campaign to hit over £1.5m.

Plant-based investment opportunity

“The growth we’ve experienced in such a short space of time is ridiculous. We know we wouldn’t be where we are without all the meat-reducers, veggies and vegans loving our food. So it feels like the right time to give them the opportunity to own a chunk of THIS. By continuing to build an incredible R&D resource in the company, and keeping up our disruptive and funny marketing, we can eventually force the world’s livestock into retirement,” commented Andy Shovel, Co-Founder of THIS.

The investment will open from the end of May but consumers who pre-register this week will have access to an exclusive 24-hour window to invest. Potential investors can register their interest here.