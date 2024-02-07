Netherlands: The Future Food Fund II Closes With Target of 40 Million Euros

The Future Food Fund II is supported by, among others, impact-oriented entrepreneurs and prominent investors as well as the European Investment Fund.

The Future Food Fund II (FFF II), a Dutch agricultural and food technology investor with an ecological influence, has reached its preliminary target and was able to raise 40 million euros. This important milestone was achieved with the support of entrepreneurs and organizations such as the European Investment Fund (EIF), which reiterates its confidence in the vision of FFF II and its potential to reshape the future of food and agriculture.

Since its inception, FFF II has focused on transforming food and agriculture systems and investing in seed and Series A companies in Western Europe that are transforming the food and agriculture value chain. The focus is on key areas such as regenerative agriculture, environmentally friendly food, and circular systems.



“The Future Food Fund II is more than an investment vehicle, it is a catalyst for change. We invest not only in companies, but also in a better future for our planet,” explains Peter Arensman, founding partner of FFF II. “We are grateful to have such a strong base of entrepreneurs who have supported us since our founding and we are equally grateful for the commitment of our valued partners both in the Netherlands and across Europe.”

In the final phase, the European Investment Fund has committed EUR 20 million to the fund, which is supported under the European Commission‘s Invest EU program, by Risk Capital Resources and the Dutch Future Fund.

EIF Managing Director, Marjut Falkstedt, comments: “The EIF, which is part of the EIB Group, is committed to mitigating climate change through its investments. The Future Food Fund II supports this European vision for a sustainable future by investing in groundbreaking projects that prioritize environmental sustainability. A more resilient and environmentally friendly food system benefits all EU citizens and we are pleased to be able to support this.”

The fund has already invested in various startups that, according to FFF, embody the essence of innovation and sustainability. FFF II has invested in EV Biotech, a company specializing in the development and optimization of precision fermentation strains and processes, as well as in Extracellular, a CDMO scale-up and development partner for cultivated meat. It is expected that more companies will be added to the portfolio by 2024 since the pipeline is full.

In addition to the EIF, the FFF II has continued its collaboration with influential Dutch organizations such as Wageningen University & Research (WUR), Oost ,NL and the Northern Netherlands development agency NOM. These partnerships are intended to underline the Netherlands’ position as a pioneer in agri-food technology and sustainability.

Further information: futurefoodfund.nl