Good Startup Closes $34M Good Protein Fund Following Oversubscribed Round

Singaporean venture capital firm Good Startup has closed its Good Protein Fund I at $34 million, following an oversubscribed round with participation from Vijay Goradia, Harris Komishane, and other notable investors.

Good Startup focuses exclusively on alt-protein companies, and has already invested in several industry icons including Eat Just, The EVERY Company, SuperMeat, VitroLabs, TurtleTree, and more.

With its latest round of funding, Good Startup says it will be able to continue its work at a greater scale and work with its portfolio companies in areas such as IP protection, organisation design, hiring, and fundraising strategy.

Alt-protein venture capital funds

In the first round of Good Protein Fund I, which was closed last June, Good Startup raised $25 million towards its mission of removing animals from the food system. The firm joins a growing number of venture capital funds — such as Beyond Impact and Veg Capital — that share this goal, investing only in alt-protein companies.

“The strong interest we’ve seen is a testament to the investor confidence in our mission – a commitment that will help drive further growth in alternative protein innovation,” said Jayesh Parekh, Managing Partner of Good Startup. “We will continue to support companies that share our vision in using science and technology to create food that is not only healthy and tasty, but also enables a sustainable and environmentally friendly food system.”