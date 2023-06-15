Grano Alimentos Acquires Vegan Brand Gerônimo Foods to Capitalize on Growing Flexitarian Market

Grano Alimentos (Grano Foods), a leader in the frozen vegetable sector in Brazil, has announced the acquisition of Gerônimo Foods, a vegan meat and snack brand, to continue its expansion in the plant-based category.

Despite the rumors of the sector’s demise, the frozen food giant has made two investments in the sector in a short period. Last year, the company purchased Mr. Veggy, a vegan frozen food brand, to expand to other categories with a convenient and healthy food offer.

InfoMoney recently reported that the company intends to capitalize on flexitarian demand to reach its revenue goals (half a billion in sales by 2025).

“The difference is that it’s a core product for us. We are a plant-based company and have no intention of being a meat analog. We also understand that we don’t need to focus only on vegans but on those who like eating well. We are after the flexitarians,” Fernando Giansante, CEO of Grano, told InfoMoney.

Sustainable foods for everyone

Established in 2015, Geronimo Foods produces CPGs, such as falafel, chickpea, and aubergine burgers. Besides DTC sales, it provides products for retailer brands like the Carrefour Veggie line. Roberto Pasqualoni, the former CEO of Gerônimo, will continue as Grano’s plant-based director.

According to Grano Alimentos, adding Gerónimo to its portfolio is a strategic decision to strengthen its market share with convenient, healthy, tasty, and sustainable foods.

Gerônimo Foods’ portfolio could bring R$50 million in revenue, 10% of the projected total revenue of R$600 million, reported InfoMoney.

Brazil & plant-based

Based in Serafina Corrêa and with a 22-year trajectory, Grano Alimentos supplies frozen food brands to retailers and food service nationwide. It reportedly has 41% of the frozen vegetable market share. Its revenue increased from R$80 million in 2018 to R$350 million by 2022, indicating that its business has grown substantially.

Plant-based companies gaining traction in the country include vegan cheese innovators Novah! and NoMoo and the popular alt meat brands Future Farm and Conví. Also, the Equity crowdfunding platform Vegan Business platform has enjoyed success helping brands, such as Conví, to raise capital.

Commenting on the new acquisition, Grano Alimentos shared on LinkedIn: “We are excited about the opportunities that will arise from this union. Together, we will continue to innovate in the field of healthy eating by offering more diversity in convenient, healthy, tasty and sustainable foods for everyone.”