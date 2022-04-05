Brooklyn’s Sunscoop Raises $2M for Allergen-Friendly Plant-Based Ice Cream

Female-led Sunscoop has raised $2 million in funding for its allergen-friendly plant-based ice cream as it sets out to differentiate within the $592.8 million global vegan ice cream market. The Brooklyn brand’s portfolio already retails at over 700 stores across the US, including Whole Foods and Erewhon.

The round was led by Vibrant Ventures, with participation from H/L Ventures, Torch Capital, and early angel investors, with the funds set to launch new products, hire new team members, and expand through both retail and DTC channels.

Sugar-free and allergen-friendly

Sunscoop ice creams are free of refined sugar, gluten, nuts, soy, and all the top nine allergens. Each flavour in the range is made with superfoods — for example, the Mmmint Chip! ice cream contains moringa, while the Supernatural Strawberry flavour includes maca.

This month, Sunscoop will be launching two new flavours — Cold Brew Swirl and Cookie Whoa! — to coincide with the relaunch of its online store. Five new products, including two shelf-stable SKUs, are also set to launch later this year.

The rise of plant-based ice cream

Figures from 2020 found that sales of plant-based ice cream had more than doubled in the previous five years, largely fuelled by health concerns. Last year, abillion forecast that the market would grow from $520 million in 2019 to $1.2 billion in 2025, and Sunscoop’s success bears this out — the brand has seen 142% year-on-year sales growth in the Natural & Specialty Grocery sector.

“We’re so excited to have the support of industry leaders who fully believe in Sunscoop’s mission and the future of plant-based foods,” said co-founder and CEO Carli Blum. “Their capital and expertise will help us sustain growth, grow our internal team, support distribution into new regions, and develop new products that encourage people to reset their expectations of what plant-based, allergen-friendly products can offer.”