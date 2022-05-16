China’s CellX Raises $10.6M to Become the Country’s Most Funded Cultivated Meat Company

China’s CellX has secured $10.6 million in a Series A funding round, making it China’s most-funded cultivated meat company, having raised a total of $15.4 million. The company is taking a “multi-species approach” to cultivated meat by developing pork, beef, and poultry.

The new capital raised from investors including Lever VC, Agronomics, Joyvio Capital, Better Bite Ventures, and SALT, will be used to expand and optimise its technologies, in preparation for large-scale and low-cost production. CellX is working on all four major technologies involved in cultivated meat production, namely cell lines, media, bioprocesses, and end products.

Cultivated meat for Chinese market and beyond

The company says it hopes to be the first in China to launch cultivated meat. Ziliang Yang, co-founder and CEO of CellX commented to vegconomist: “This is a global problem that requires a global solution”, describing how CellX has formed strategic partnerships across the supply chain and around the globe, including Zhejiang University and East China University of Science and Technology, as well as leading cultivated fish company Bluu Seafood of Germany.

When asked what the cultivated meat sector might look like in the coming years, Yang describes how China has a goal of reaching a carbon peak by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2060, and the government recognises Cell Ag as a path to achieving these carbon goals.

“A series of top-level policies have indicated that the Chinese government is increasingly supportive of the technology of cultivated meat given its potential impact on climate and food security issues. President Xi talked about the importance of having enough and a diverse source of protein in people’s diets, and he specifically pointed out the use of biotech in achieving such goals,” he explains.

“China is very cautious in approving Novel Food ingredients, but the general outlook is positive, and we do expect cultivated meat to be on market in the next 5-10 years if not earlier. A lot of players are actually pushing progress, and CellX is a key player in this process”

He adds, “Although China is our major market, CellX is also actively looking at international markets to bring our products out as early as possible.”

CellX announced its first multi-million dollar fundraise in December of 2020. By September of the following year, the startup had developed a cultivated pork prototype, which it invited investors to sample, demonstrating its focus on taste and consumer appeal.

“The texture and taste of cultivated meat directly impact consumer acceptance of the product. CellX is more than a food tech company. We share a great passion for tasty foods, and we show it by creating products that customers love,” said Dr. Ning Xiang, co-founder and scientific lead.