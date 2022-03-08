Coalition of US Food Industry Players Forms “Skinny Butcher” Launching With $10M For Alt Poultry

Skinny Butcher, a new plant-based poultry startup, has raised over $10 million for a market launch, formed by a coalition of US food industry players in what the company claims is a first; launching simultaneously into both retail and in virtual restaurants.

Skinny Butcher, Wow Bao, Golden West Food Group, and Valor Siren Ventures have teamed up to launch the alt poultry brand whose line of plant-based chicken and turkey items will hit shelves nationwide as well as via a virtual kitchen program.



Wow Bao is a Chicago-based fast-casual Asian concept with over 650 restaurants and virtual locations across the US and is onboarding Skinny Butcher onto its existing platform.

LA-based Golden West Food Group is exclusively manufacturing the line as equity stakeholders, ensuring speed to market on a national scale. Skinny Butcher is importing a soy-free vegetable fiber strain, employing pea protein, and adding to it a proprietary spice blend. Its Crazy Crispy Chick’n range is aimed to enter the “chicken wars” playing out across the QSR sector.

“Our mission is to go to market with a line that wins on branding and on flavor profile. No other plant-based program possesses the brand personality of Skinny Butcher; he endears himself to the consumer at the point of sale and that relationship continues through consumption,” stated Skinny Butcher CEO Dave Zilko.