The Compleat Food Group Acquires Organic Vegan Cheese Producer Palace Culture

UK-based organic vegan cheese producer Palace Culture has been acquired by chilled food manufacturer The Compleat Food Group for an undisclosed sum.

Located in South London, Palace Culture produces plant-based cheeses using fermented cashews and almonds. The range includes varieties such as Truffled Camemvert and Sacré Bleu, along with a selection of cream cheeses. The brand has won eight Great Taste Awards, and one of its products — Herbes de Provence — was named Best Vegan Cheese by PETA UK last year.

The cheeses are currently available at Whole Foods Market, Abel & Cole, and various independent retailers; however, The Compleat Group hopes to expand the brand to national supermarket chains.

“We’re excited for the next chapter of Palace Culture’s evolution and to use The Compleat Food Group’s expertise to continue to innovate and introduce even more people to the world of plant-based vegan cheeses,” said Palace Culture founder Mirko Parmigiani.

“Plenty of consumer appetite”

Formed in 2021 through the merger of Winterbotham Darby and Addo Food Group, The Compleat Food Group has been steadily expanding its plant-based offerings ever since. Most notably, the company owns plant-based meat brand Squeaky Bean, which has entered several new categories — including ready meals, alt seafood, and frozen meat alternatives — in 2023 alone. The group also owns Vadasz, a brand of plant-based pickles and fermented products.

Speaking about the Palace Culture acquisition, Compleat Food Group Chief Marketing Officer Yvonne Adam said, “Plant-based cheese is a fast-growing but relatively untapped market, and there is plenty of consumer appetite for genuinely delicious vegan cheeses. We’re now looking forward to using our expertise and scale to introduce shoppers to Palace Culture’s unique range of incredibly tasty products that we know they will love, and we hope to be able to announce additional listings shortly.”