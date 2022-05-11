Indian E-Commerce Platform Vegan Dukan Secures $325,000 in Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Vegan Dukan has secured $325,000 from Sunlight Capital Holdings. The seed funding will be used to improve user experience and increase the choice available on the platform.

Vegan Dukan also plans to make its delivery service more efficient and expand its own-brand range, ULTX. This will help the company move towards its goal of becoming India’s leading vegan retailer.

The platform was founded in 2019 by Sagar N Mehta, a longtime vegan who noticed that there was no curated marketplace in India for plant-based and cruelty-free products. Vegan Dukan works on an aggregator model, bringing together products across a range of categories including alt-meat, alt-dairy, and food supplements.

Veganism in India

Vegan lifestyles are rapidly increasing in popularity in India, with the plant-based sector poised to see “explosive growth” according to the country’s recently established Plant-Based Foods Industry Association. As demand soars, large Indian companies are entering the category, and Kerry Southwest Asia says a “huge paradigm shift” towards plant-based is taking place in the country.

Sagar N Mehta, the founder of Vegan Dukan, believes that if vegan options are widely available then people will make the change.

“Giving people vast choices will move them to healthy choices,” he told YourStory. “We focus on customer comfort, and we have seen they are extremely comfortable with the choices of brands they find on our platform.”