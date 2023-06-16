India’s Evolved Foods Raises $891K to Address Protein Deficiency With Alt Meats

Indian alt meat brand Evolved Foods has raised Rs 7.30 crore (about $891,000 USD) in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter Health and Kamala Capital. Other participants included Anvitha Prashanth, Aprameya Radhakrishna, and various angel investors.

According to Evolved Foods, 80% of Indians do not meet the recommended daily allowance for protein consumption, while others rely on animal foods such as meat and paneer. The company says its signature Plant Meat — which is made from soy, rice, and coconut — could provide a solution that improves health without putting a strain on the planet. The product has also been designed to cater to Indian tastes.

Dishes made with Evolved Plant Meat are already available at various food service outlets across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and other locations. These include restaurants, QSRs, delivery services, and hotels.

“Our flagship product is the result of three years of R&D and countless consumer trials,” said founder and COO Roma Roy Choudhury. “With the infusion of funds, we will be able to build efficiencies across production and supply chain operations and accelerate towards our next milestones.”

Demand “growing exponentially”

A recent report by India’s Plant Based Foods Industry Association found a significant increase in the consumption of plant-based foods in the country. Consumers said they were choosing these foods because of concerns about animal welfare, the environment, and health.

At the Plant-Based Food Summit last month, a concept was outlined that would make India a “plant protein cluster” by constructing centers to process various grains and legumes. However, there could be challenges due to a lack of infrastructure and supply chains.

“The consumer demand for plant-based and protein-rich food options is growing exponentially, both in the domestic and international markets,” said Evolved Foods CEO Pradeep Rao. “Our mission is to make every meal powerfully delicious, in a much healthier and sustainable way. We are elated with our investors’ conviction in the space and the company. This investment will support us in accelerating our growth plans, and help us to capitalize on the strong order pipeline from the domestic and export markets. With our range of offerings, we intend to take India to the world.”