    • India’s Goodmylk Acquires Plant-Based Nutrition Brand PRO2FIT

    March 8, 2022
    Categories
    Investments & Acquisitions
    Goodmylk PRO2FIT merger
    ©PRO2FIT

    Goodmylk, the plant-based dairy company, has acquired nutrition brand PRO2FIT in one of the first M&As in India’s growing plant-based sector. PRO2FIT produces plant-based nutrition products such as vegan protein powder and retails across India. 

    Goodmylk, which raised $1 million in a seed round extension last year, has been at the vanguard of the plant-based movement in India, with the acquisition of PRO2FIT signifying maturity in the emerging Indian alt protein sector. Both brands saw synergies in their missions to make plant-based food and nutrition accessible to all.

    Goodmylk products
    ©Goodmylk

    Alt dairy producer Goodmylk, whose existing portfolio consists of nut- and oat-based milks, vegan mayonnaise, chocolate, vegan butter, and peanut curd, recently entered the cheese alternative market with a vegan cheddar product. India’s plant-based market continues to show signs of growth, with alt-protein investments in the greater APAC region rising 92% over 2021. 

    “Consumers today want more than functional products – they want to feel good about what they eat. It is important to balance claims of functionality with clean labels, price and taste. Nutrient-dense, clean label plant-based foods are the future, and we are excited to enable this with PRO2FIT on board,” stated Abhay Rangan, co-founder at Goodmylk. 

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    Job Ads

    More Job Ads

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address