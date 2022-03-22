Investment Marketplace Vevolution Raises $330K in Seed Funding Round

Plant-based and cellular agriculture investment marketplace Vevolution has raised $330,000 in a seed funding round led by Capital V, Kale United, and CULT Food Science.

Alongside these industry-leading alt-protein investors, several angel investors such as Virginia Pappadakis, Victoria Betoeski, and Paul Peyer also participated. Vevolution says it will use the funding to develop its technology, expand its offerings, and help more plant-based and cellular agriculture companies secure funding.

Previously operating as a vegan business events community, Vevolution pivoted into fintech in late 2020 after the pandemic made in-person events difficult. The company’s technology now has over 3000 users, 1,200 startups, and nearly 100 investor members.

In the marketplace’s first full year of operation, it facilitated partial and full-round funding for 20 startups worldwide, including Opalia, De Novo Dairy, Grounded Foods, Crafty Counter, Melibio, and THE PACK. Vevolution also recently announced a partnership with the Vegan Investors network to increase investment opportunities for startups.

“Vevolution’s group of investors are from around the world with varied expertise. We now have a team filled with experience in plant-based, cellular agriculture, tech, and venture capital,” says co-founder and managing director Erik Amundson.