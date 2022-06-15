Komo Plant-Based Foods (CES:YUM), a Canadian foods producer, announces a private placement offering of up to 1,000 company units at a price of CAD $1,000 each, for gross proceeds up to $1,000,000. The units will each consist of a convertible unsecured debenture and 16,000 common share warrants.

Serving convenience

Based in Vancouver, Komo manufactures a range of plant-based frozen and ready-to-eat meals such as lasagna, chick’n pot pie, shepherd’s pie and mac ‘n cheese. The company’s flagship Ready-to-Bake Classics and Plant-Based Meal Helper line are available DTC via its website and through various online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

In 2021, Komo partnered with SkiptheDishes, a leading Canadian food delivery service, to deliver a special menu of wraps – including Ranch Chick’n, Bacon Ranch Chick’n and Buffalo Ranch Chick’n – to customers throughout Vancouver. The brand also launched a new taco filling as it targets the fast-growing prepared dinner market segment.

Addressing major trends

“Our Plant-based Meal Helpers line addresses three major trends: Plant-forward diets are more prevalent than ever before; consumers are cooking at home more often and looking for easier ways to bring dinner to the table; and the consistent demand for clean, wholesome ingredients and products,” Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma said last year. “At Komo, we’re on a mission to share the love of plant-based foods and make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table.”