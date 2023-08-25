Superlatus Takes on Perfect Day’s Animal-Free Brands Through Acquisition of The Urgent Company, Plus Further Surprise Moves

Two companies have merged and announced the acquisition of Perfect Day’s CPG business, The Urgent Company.

Superlatus, a food tech innovator and distribution company, and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading pharmaceutical exchange platform, have acquired The Urgent Company’s portfolio of animal-free brands: Brave Robot, Coolhaus, Modern Kitchen, and California Performance Co.

As part of the acquisition, Natasha Case, founder of Coolhaus, will rejoin the brand as chief brand officer, playing a pivotal role in the integration process. She will also be an advisor to Superlatus’ broader portfolio of brands.

The Urgent Company

The Urgent Company was founded in 2020 as a B2C to commercialize Perfect Day’s animal-free whey protein. The company debuted with Brave Robot and its revolutionary cow-free ice cream. Its products, including cream cheese, ice cream, and protein powders, are sold in over 6,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Kroger, Costco, and many independent markets.

Superlatus, which aims to strengthen its leadership in producing sustainable food products, expects to penetrate new markets and accelerate the transition to animal-free brands with its unique portfolio, said the company in the announcement. The company announced plans to develop a range of high-nutrition plant-based foods, including meats, milk, yogurts, dairy alternatives, and snacks made from pulses.

Paul Kollesoff, GM and co-founder at The Urgent Company, comments, “We believe the work we do now will determine if our children can continue to enjoy the food we eat and the planet we inhabit for years to come. This deal also directly speaks to the value The Urgent Company has created in the precision fermentation category and will help continue to satisfy the growing consumer appetite for these delicious, sustainable products.”

Swapping animal-free ice cream for snacks?

Only two days after acquiring The Urgent Company, Superlatus made an unexpected announcement, revealing its plan to launch a pulse protein snack in the United States in early 2024 under the recently acquired Brave Robot brand, known and loved for its vegan dairy-free ice creams.

Superlatus says it expects to be successful in the snack food sector — projected to be worth a staggering $736 billion by 2026 — by entering the (BFY) snack category with a new kind of snacks it already produces. They are already available in 300 Federated cooperatives in Canada under different private labels.

The company aims to capitalize on a unique food technology developed by its newly appointed COO, Dr. Gino Bortone, inventor of Cheetos Frito Lay’s Twisted Cheetos, and the broad popularity and distribution network established by Brave Robot.

“By dominating and leading the better-for-you (BFY) snack category in the schools, colleges, and universities across the continental United States, we have the unique opportunity to grow rapidly as our products have a long shelf-life, no chemicals, and there are no freezing costs,” says Tim Alford, interim CEO at Superlatus.