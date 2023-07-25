Oat Drink Machine Startup The Oater Closes Seven-Figure Round Led by Soda Stream CEO

Cologne-based Food startup The Oater announces it has closed a seven-figure pre-seed financing round. The Oater’s first product is an oat drink machine for the food service sector, producing fresh barista oat drinks on-site with minimal packaging.

Renowned business angels with strong connections to the food and tech sectors contributed to the successful fundraising of the startup’s capital. Notably, Rüdiger Koppelmann, CEO of SodaStream, was the main investor in this round.

In addition to securing financing through this funding round, the startup also obtained significant six-figure grants. Among these grants is the €75,000 WomenTech EU grant, which supports talented and highly educated female founders in the tech industry. This financial boost will play a crucial role in facilitating the market entry and initial series production of its innovative oat drink machines.

In 2021, The Oater was established by Sarah and Lisa Nesti, Henrik Burger, and Benjamin Auer, on a mission to revolutionize the plant-based milk alternative market. The core focus of the startup lies in designing cutting-edge equipment tailored for the catering industry. Oat Drink as a Service Emphasizing freshness and genuine sustainability, The Oater adopts a unique business model known as “Oat Drink as a Service.” As well as providing oat drink machines to gastronomy clients, the business operates on a subscription basis, supplying the oat drink machine and also offering the necessary ingredients for producing barista-quality oat drinks within the machine itself.