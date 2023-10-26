Veganz Acquires Brands & Production Site of Germany’s Happy Cheeze

Berlin-based vegan brand Veganz Group has acquired the brands and production site of another German company, Cuxhaven-based Happy Cheeze.

Happy Cheeze is a premium plant-based cheese producer that sells its products under the brand name Dr. Mannah’s. The company ran into financial difficulties earlier this year due to the rising cost of energy and raw materials, along with reduced consumer spending power. Insolvency proceedings were opened at the end of August.

The acquisition will allow Veganz to expand its plant-based cheese range with more products and distribution channels, along with increased production capacity. Happy Cheese produces 13 varieties of cashew-based cheese at its 1,000m2 production site; these include alternatives to parmesan, camembert, and spreadable cheeses.

Dr. Mannah’s products are sold at international food retailers, organic specialty stores, and online. Happy Cheeze also manufactures white-label products for other retail brands.

Continued innovation

The acquisition follows the recent publication of Veganz’s sales figures for the first half of 2023, which demonstrated significantly improved earnings and sales growth in core categories. The company has achieved this mainly by streamlining its product range to improve profitability.

However, Veganz also continues to innovate, most notably through the development of 2D-printed oat milk. The product comes in the form of A4-size sheets that can be blended with water, with each one producing a litre of oat milk. Compared to ordinary milk alternatives, this method reduces packaging materials and storage volume by 88%, and weight by at least 80%. It also has a long shelf life, avoiding food waste.

“In less than 12 months, we have passionately brought an innovative product to market, with which we will once again change the food industry for good. Our focus here: love for the climate, because that’s what the product pays off to the maximum,” says Veganz CEO Jan Bredack.