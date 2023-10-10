VFC Foods Acquires Clive’s Purely Plants, Set to Increase Annual Sales by 30%

Vegan fried chicken company VFC Foods acquires Clive’s Purely Plants, a UK plant-based manufacturer of pies, quiches, rolls, and nut roasts.

Clive’s Purely Plants is the second brand to join the VFC Foods family this year, less than four months after the successful acquisition of Meatless Farm in June. VFC states that this strategic move marks a substantial expansion that promises to increase the group’s annual sales by an “impressive” 30%.

In 2021, Veg Capital, the UK vegan investment fund launched by Veganuary and VFC founder Matthew Glover, acquired a majority share in the plant-based pies producer that aimed to reach £10 million in sales. “Clive’s perfectly complements our portfolio and enhances our ability to meet this growing demand,” says Dave Sparrow, CEO of VFC Foods.

Expansion into the UK and Europe

The Devon-based bakery will function as a subsidiary, receiving complete assistance from the team. Moreover, Esther Pearson, MD at Clive’s Purely Plants, will remain in charge of operations, announced VFC.

In addition to the brand, the acquisition includes the bakery’s Dartmouth production facility – VFC Foods’ first foray into primary manufacturing – that will add a substantial production capacity and potential for innovation to the company.

“Reducing meat consumption is crucial for a healthier and more sustainable future, and consumers are increasingly seeking varied options in the plant-based aisle, including high-quality vegetable-based products. With three strong brands experiencing substantial growth, we are well-positioned to further penetrate the retail and food service sectors in the UK and Europe,” adds Sparrow.

Like-minded partners

Under the leadership of Pearson, Clive’s Purely Plants has undergone impressive growth within the grocery retail sector over the past two years.

The company launched as a vegetarian pie brand in 1986 and has long been a favourite at health food stores. In 2020, the brand announced it was becoming fully vegan, describing this as a “logical next step.”

Coronation chickpea puff pies, sausage rolls, and tofu-based quiches are among the company’s innovative alternatives. The brand is also famous for its vegan quiche Lorraine, claimed as the world’s first.

Clive’s Purely Plants’s high-quality artisanal products are available at major retailers, including Waitrose and Ocado, and numerous small independent businesses, such as The Vegan Kind and Abel & Cole. After participating in Asda’s incubator program last year, the brand launched twin packs of pies in the frozen aisle at 72 supermarket chain stores on a trial basis. Moreover, it has secured other listings that will be announced this December.

“We are thrilled to have found a like-minded partner in VFC Foods to support us through this period of accelerated growth. We are committed to maintaining business as usual with all existing customers and ensuring that we uphold our high standards of customer service,” comments Pearson.