Guest Post: Investors Discuss Benchmarks for Funding Alt Proteins in 2024

Alex Shandrovksy is a strategic advisor to numerous global food tech accelerators and companies, including leaders in alternative proteins and cellular agriculture. His focus is on investor relations and post-raise scale for agrifood tech companies. In this article, he interviews investors about benchmarks for funding alt proteins in 2024.

Spurred by a record-high Beyond Meat valuation of $12 billion and low interest rates, the plant-based industry raised $5 billion in 2021. Fast forward two years, and we are in a very different reality. Beyond Meat’s stock has dropped 90%+ of value and currently trades at $500 million.

Interest rates went from a historical low of .25% to a 20-year high of 5.5%, further limiting access to investment funding. This reality means that plant-based companies that raised their previous funding round between 2021 and 2022 must re-adjust to a new set of benchmarks to grow successfully in 2024.

Daniel Skaven Ruben of Solvable Syndicate reflects on the changing investor climate: “It’s clear that the bar to raise a Series A round today is much higher than in, e.g., 2020-2021 when startups were raising double-digit million rounds without any meaningful revenue. Alternative protein products need to be as good as, or superior to, the animal-sourced foods they aim to substitute on taste, price, and convenience.”

Taste is still king

Yoni Glickman of PeakBridge emphasizes the importance of taste to consumers. “Don’t even talk to me unless you can show up on taste. Let me tell you a story: 30 years ago, I used to do night shifts for Tivall, a domestic meat analog company, packing the schnitzels and hamburgers. In those days before Nestle bought Tivall, it was food for vegetarians and convenience food for kids because it was cheaper than its meat counterpart. Can you explain what has dramatically changed in the last 35 years, except that we call it food tech and have crazy valuations?

“Replicating a chicken nugget is relatively easy. How much chicken is actually in there? Battering and frying pretty much anything will make it taste good, so it’s very different from replacing a burger or steak. My meat-eating buddies will typically try a plant-based whole cut once and then say Sayonara. The issues of taste and texture are not yet solved, so that is an area where we invest.”

Dr. Nadine Geiser of World Fund Capital says, “What I usually do personally is try to taste the product of a company I invest in at least three times. Once in a setting with the company, the second time together with the rest of the team. But certainly, one time, I would like to take the product home, cook it by myself at home with my ingredients in my pan, and see if I like it. Does it work in that setting, and can it create that joy?”

Top-line revenue and velocity

According to David Benzaquen, consultant and investor for plant-based and alt protein food companies, “Velocity matters today. Companies have to understand the benchmarks of their buyers to determine what success looks like. A plant-based milk substitute sold at a retailer and an alt protein center of plate cut at a 200-seat restaurant have entirely different benchmarks for velocity.

“You can be sure that leading VCs have internal benchmarks for each product, so when you come for investment, you need to be clear on what a buyer is looking to see in terms of velocity to stay on a shelf. A sauce can move one unit a week at a grocery store and stay on the shelf, but potato chips doing the same volume will be pulled.”

David advises speaking with your ideal client profile yearly to determine their internal benchmarks for staying on the shelf and the menu. “The worst thing you can do for your brand is to get put on a menu and taken off; this churn implies a problem with the product.”

Steven Molino of Clear Current Capital challenges companies to consider if they are comparing their velocity to traditional meat or plant-based. “If you claim that your business is trying to displace traditional meats, then understand the velocity numbers for conventional meat, or if those numbers look horrible, then show it against the plant-based competitors. Say that Beyond sells three per SKU per store per week, and we are at four and a half. We’re at five. So we’re better by 20 to 30 percent. CPG investors buy that data; you are dead in the water if you don’t know it.”

Maximilian Poelnitz of Ajinomoto CVC shares that the benchmark of topline revenue is a “minimum $1 million with growth rates of 20% monthly ideally, but in actuality, I want to see metrics much faster than that around store expansion, D2C website traffic, or velocity at store level.”

What type of door matters

For Dr. Geiser, recurring purchases should come from the general public, not just a select few early adopters. “Let’s say they have 100 people placing regular orders. How do I know that those 100 people are not just early adopters willing to pay a price premium, and this is their thing? Ideally, the recurring purchases would come from supermarkets where ordinary people like you and I are shopping with a focus on the right price and taste.”

Yoni Glickman differentiates between the types of retailers that place recurring orders: “I want to see what door type it is. Walmart and Whole Foods are different types — each one has a vastly different consumer that walks through the door.”

IP should be focused on protecting gross margins

Food tech companies try to portray themselves very differently from traditional CPG brands by emphasizing their stack of patents. Maximilian Poelnitz says, “A defensive moat is typically gross margin based. Suppose you can have a 50% gross margin. In that case, you have figured something out that others have yet to on the technology side or manufacturing side, especially if you are price competitive in the premium category.

“Another defensive moat is if incumbents are already working with the startup to do joint development agreements with corporates to demonstrate that the corporate doesn’t have the tech in-house. Approach corporates early to understand if there is a fit for a licensing opportunity that would validate your unique technology.”

Daniel Skaven Ruben downplays the importance of IP: “Having some unique trade secrets can be a competitive advantage. I’ve come across companies processing grains in new ways that radically increase the availability — and the body’s ability to absorb — minerals like iron and zinc. That’s exciting. I’ve also seen some novel ingredients start to scale up; that’s equally exciting. Patents are a vanity metric. I think innovation-driven trade secrets are often a bigger moat.”

Focus on tech and expand your focus

Recently, I spoke with a well-known entrepreneur in the alt protein space who shared that he could not close a round due to a corporation launching a similar product SKU. As a startup, we aim to partner with corporates rather than be a competitive brand. Look to see how your technology can adapt beyond a center-of-plate problem.

Yoni Glickman emphasizes the importance of looking beyond central plate alternative proteins. “When we look at all the challenges of the food system, we don’t need to be so compulsive about the center of plate protein. Why are we solving the most complex problem? Food tech does not need to be synonymous with alternative protein. I want to change that paradigm. We have many important missions such as reducing food waste, improving human health, and more.”

Daniel Skaven Ruben mirrors a similar sentiment. “In terms of brand loyalty, many alt protein companies have pivoted from B2C to B2B models as they’ve realized how expensive it is to build a consumer brand. Instead, they may get larger sales volumes by focusing on B2B food service/HORECA. Perhaps less sexy, but just as important.”

CapEx – be creative

Maximilian Poelnitz: “I see a lot of businesses shutting down. Investors want to see traction, but they don’t want to see that at a negative gross margin. The challenge is that there are several technologies (think cell-cultured, plant-based fish) that probably cannot launch a product at a decent gross margin until the infrastructure and demand are there (chicken and egg).

“CapEx will need to be driven by government grants, and we see that across Europe and the US. The challenge is that it is a 10-20-year timeline that often does not mesh with venture return expectations. I need to know if the founders truly understand how to minimize CapEx with Coman partners, etc. I want to see that the work has been done to understand scenarios even if the best scenario is just to build a pilot plant yourself.”

For heavy CapEx-intensive projects, Dr. Geiser expects founders to “explore all opportunities on getting money into the company. So not only raising equity, but also considering a debt or considering nondiluted funding of other sorts like grant money. The reason why that is: First of all, it’s a smart use of the funds. The second part is much more important, because at the end of the day if I invest in a company, I still invest in that company because of the team. It shows the capability of the team to raise external funds and be creative.”

Where is the money?

Maximilian Poelnitz shares, “Food Tech investment in 2023 is down over 50%. I have seen numbers as high as 71% for Series C investments. I see generalist funds investing at the later stage, but that comes with $20 million of revenue and good margins.

“At Series A and B, most entrepreneurs must focus on strategic CVCs, family offices, government grants, and bridge rounds led by angels, but ultimately on OPERATING CASH FLOW. You need to figure out how to bring positive cash flow from sales. Finding even some level of product-market fit with a small group of customers can significantly increase investor appetite.”

Steven Molino encourages plant-based companies to judge themselves by standard CPG standards.”These companies should be thinking of themselves and positioning themselves purely as food CPG companies; if they have a brand side of things, that is how the investment community will look at them. There is no more alt protein food tech in the eyes of investors. The reason that’s so important is that the metrics and the benchmarks they should be focused on are ones that every CPG company focuses on at Series A. So at Series A, a CPG investor would look at $4 million revenue with a 30% gross margin.”

Alternatively, several investors I spoke with said that those companies that have raised a round with a high previous valuation should be prepared to take a down round or focus on CVCs who are less sensitive to valuations.

Steven drives the point home by saying that corporations have different priorities that they focus on: “They’re in it for the strategy. The benefits are that they invest in a company they ultimately want to acquire, or perhaps they invest in a company that might eventually help their supply chain in some way if it’s successful. Still, there are generally strategic reasons why it makes sense for them to back a particular company.”

Top takeaways

After reflecting on these conversations, here is a summary of the top five takeaways.