Minor Figures Oat Milk Secures Major Investment from Danone VC Firm and Green Monday

UK oat milk brand Minor Figures has received a major investment from Danone Manifesto Ventures and David Yeung’s Green Monday Group, reports The Grocer. The investment amount was not disclosed. Clemence Delcourt, Danone Manifesto’s chief investment officer, has also joined Minor Figures’ board of directors.

The news comes as Minor Figures, a fast-growing alt-dairy brand, continues to expand its product portfolio and international retail growth. In March, the company predicted 100% YOY growth as it launched its oat milk into 700 Tesco stores across the UK. This week, it debuted its first refrigerated plant-based beverages at 250 Waitrose stores.

“Minor Figures is fully aligned with our goal to partner with mission-driven food and beverage companies that are creating a healthy and sustainable future,” commented Clemence Delcourt of Danone. “ Stuart and the whole Minor Figures team have done a tremendous job producing high quality, innovative products for customers and consumers around the world and we look forward to working with them to help accelerate their growth and impact.”

Like-minded partners

With offices in the UK, US and Australia, Minor Figures is an increasingly global brand that recently earned B Corp Certification. Stuart Forsyth, the brand’s CEO and co-founder, called investor Green Monday a “like-minded partner” as Minor Figures looks to expand to Asia.

“We are confident they are the perfect partner to help us optimise and grow our multi-geo, multi-channel business,” commented Forsyth. “Their vision, knowledge and deep experience across the globe cannot be matched.”

Speaking on his firm’s investment, Green Monday founder and CEO David Yeung states, “We are inspired by the passion and vision of the Minor Figures team. Their positioning and brand identity really resonate with many new-generation consumers. Our strategic partnership will certainly catalyse further impact and change both in Asia and globally.”