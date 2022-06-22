PlantBaby, a company producing innovative children’s nutrition products, announces it has raised $4M in seed funding from a lineup of investors including Big Idea Ventures, The Fund LA, and actress Daniella Monet, among others.

First organic kids’ milk

PlantBaby is developing a portfolio of products to support the nutritional journey from infancy to adulthood. The brand’s debut offering, Kiki Milk, was launched as the first organic plant-based milk designed specifically for kids. Introduced in 2021, Kiki Milk comes in Original and Chocolate varieties and features a plethora of nature-inspired whole foods such as organic oats, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds and coconuts.

The beverages also contain a proprietary blend of superfood powders made with organic blueberries, spinach and Aquamin, a multi-mineral complex. Kiki Milk was developed with pediatrician Dr. Joel “Gator” Walsh and nutritionist Vicki Kobliner, RD, and is completely free of artificial additives, GMOs, glyphosate and refined sugars.

Appealing to children

Other participants in PlantBaby’s seed round included Athletic Greens President Kat Cole and institutional investors Two Culture Cap, Springbank Collective, Western Technology Investment, and Niche Capital.

According to Plant Baby co-founder Alex Abelin, the funds will help the brand continue its mission of creating safe and healthy plant-based foods for kids.

“Since launching just six months ago, we’ve seen constant consumer demand,” said Abelin. “This fundraising round will support continued research and development of new plant-based culinary innovations and continued growth of the brand to make PlantBaby itself a vehicle to create positive change for children’s health and well-being of children everywhere.”