PowerPlant Partners & SYSTM Brands Join Forces to Launch Sustainable F&B Investment Platform 

    June 9, 2022
    PowerPlant Partners, a global growth equity firm investing in disruptive plant-based companies, has announced a new food and beverage partnership with SYSTM Brands, the consumer products brand platform. The partnership will launch SYSTM Foods, a new premium, impact-focused brand platform to acquire and grow leading plant-based F&B brands.

    With a focus on consumer and enablement companies that are better for humanity and the climate, PowerPlant Partners will be the lead investor in SYSTM Foods, with the aim of bringing innovative formulations to market in a sustainable, socially conscious manner. PowerPlant Partners believes that COVID and global supply chain challenges have created opportunities to acquire strong brands with good long-term potential at rational valuations. 

    SYSTM Brands, founded in 2021, will operate the platform, led by a team of executives with deep expertise in buyouts and operations. PowerPlant Partners is a global leader investing in plant-based companies, with Beyond Meat, Veggie Grill, Apeel Sciences, and Miyoko’s Creamery amongst its portfolio. The new partnership will acquire brands with a results-driven approach to product development and seek to expand and scale its brands thoughtfully and profitably.

    “With this partnership, we will offer impact-driven brands operational excellence to help them grow profitably,” stated Julianne Hummelberg, Vice President, PowerPlant Partners. “We know the SYSTM Brands team can help elevate these brands to the next level of sustainability while expanding distribution, revenue, and profits.”

    “The new capital partnership with PowerPlant Partners is a validation of our founding vision, to deliver truly impactive and transformative products while growing brands focused on the next generation,” added Julian Cheng, CIO & Founding Partner, SYSTM Brands. 

     

