Hain Celestial Celebrates 30th Anniversary on the NASDAQ Exchange

Better-for-you brand manufacturer, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), celebrates its 30th anniversary of being listed on the NASDAQ. The occasion was marked by president and CEO Wendy Davidson, alongside Hain’s Executive Leadership team, ringing the Closing Bell at NASDAQ in Times Square, New York, on January 4, 2024.

Davidson stated, “Today marks a significant milestone and a pivotal turning point in our company’s history. Our purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet. We are proud and honored to celebrate with NASDAQ during Wellness Week to recognize our important role as a leader in better-for-your brands.”

For 30 years, Hain Celestial has continued to grow its presence in the natural and organic space through brand acquisitions and now has a nearly $2 billion global brand portfolio. Its brands are spread across the five primary categories of snacks, beverages, meal preparation, baby & kids, and personal care, including a variety of plant-based brands such as Yves Veggie Cuisine and Linda McCartney’s. Today, a significant portion of Hain’s brands hold top positions in their respective categories and have a presence in over 75 countries globally.

In September 2023, Hain Celestial unveiled its “Hain Reimagined” growth strategy during its Investor Day. This strategy outlines a transformative plan to integrate the company’s operations globally, aiming to enhance growth and unlock synergies across its brand portfolio. These efforts are supported by a strong emphasis on working capital management, operational efficiency, and Revenue Growth Management.

Growth in meat-free category

The company’s financial performance for the previous fiscal quarter, reported in November, highlighted notable achievements, particularly in the meat-free category. “We continue to believe in the long-term growth potential of the global meat-free category as consumers are seeking veg-forward, flexitarian, and vegetarian options that deliver on taste and convenience,” Davidson commented to Just Food.

Concluding her remarks, Davidson added, “We’re reimagining our future and redefining the future of Better-For-You, as we strive to make healthier living more attainable to more people. I want to thank our team for their hard work, dedication, and continued commitment to drive our transformation forward through leading with purpose and living our Hain values.”

The ceremony can be viewed online at NASDAQ’s official website.