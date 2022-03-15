Wall Street Green Summit to Feature Elysabeth Alfano as Key Speaker on Plant-Based Investing

The premier ESG and sustainability investing summit, Wall Street Green Summit, has invited plant-based business expert and CEO Elysabeth Alfano to talk about sustainable investing through plant-based innovation and alternative proteins. The event takes place from March 28-31.

Elysabeth is the CEO of VegTech™ Invest and advisor to the active VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (Ticker EATV).

Elysabeth states: “This year’s summit is focused on the two hottest sustainable finance markets in 2022 – ESG and Carbon. I am excited to add a third market: plant-based innovation and alternative proteins.”

Says Peter C. Fusaro, founder of the Wall Street Green Summit: “There has never been a time like this for ESG investing. We are very pleased that Elysabeth Alfano is joining us at the Wall Street Green Summit. It is important that investors hear that plant-based innovation is the wave of the future as we enter a tumultuous decade of our global food supply putting increased pressure on the planet’s resources and negatively contributing to climate change.”