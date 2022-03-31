Tech Transfer Agrifood Investment to Bring Aberyne Vegan Foie Gras to Spain

Tech Transfer Agrifood, the Spanish VC fund, has become a shareholder in Aberyne, a French start-up making vegan foie gras. Through this investment, TTAF will help the company behind the popular Foie Green to expand to other countries, including Spain.

Aberyne, the Biarritz company founded by Mikel Abeberry in 2020, offers a gourmet product that has been gaining traction rapidly at foodie festivals in France and Spain. Foie Green is a 100% vegetable alternative to foie gras based on cashew nuts.

Valencia-based Tech Transfer Agrifood is a finance platform for high-impact solutions in the food sector and claims to be the first venture capital fund in Spain aimed at meeting the demands and new needs of the industry.

“With this collaboration we not only obtain financial support to carry out our international expansion plan, but it also allows us to expand our network of contacts through relevant industries in the sector, related to Tech Transfer Agrifood”, stated Abeberry.

