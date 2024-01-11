Tereos’ Plant-Based Protein Brand ‘Ensemble’ Secures €4M for Major Expansion Following 50% Sales Growth

The French food processing giant Tereos launched a plant-based protein brand, Ensemble, in 2022, offering a range of vegan-certified alternatives to meat for food service and retail circuits through the recipes of national brands and distributors.

Yesterday, Ensemble announced a €4 million investment from the Co-operative Group to triple the production of its Marckolsheim plant in Alsace in 2024. This significant increase in production is equivalent to providing the proteins for 15 million meals, says the company.

Ensemble’s decision to amplify its production arises from a “remarkable” 50% sales growth in 2023. The brand states that it is setting ambitious targets, aiming for a tenfold sales increase over the next five years. This optimism is fueled by the growing consumer demand for sustainable, plant-based food alternatives, which Ensemble believes presents a market opportunity.

Meanwhile, in a strategic move to capture the international market, Ensemble recently established a presence in Chicago to double its global revenue outside of the European Union from 30% to 60% by 2028. Further expansion plans into the Asian market are also on the horizon, said the company.

Plant proteins for the world

The Ensemble product line features vegan-certified alternatives to meat, such as sauté, tenders, medallions, and strips, which are available in original and chicken flavors. The proteins are made with only five ingredients: wheat protein, chickpeas, sunflower oil, potato fiber, and vegetable stock, to offer a clean-label alternative. They are said to be a source of fiber, low in saturated fats, and affordable.

In 2024, the brand plans to introduce several innovative products, including a new dough recipe for a lighter color and more neutral taste, ready-to-use sauce dishes, and fish alternatives, demonstrating its commitment to diversity and innovation in the plant-based sector.

A significant aspect of Ensemble’s products is its local production ethos. The ingredients are 80% from French raw materials, and 90% of the wheat used comes from Alsace.

Guillaume Planque, Director of Ensemble at Tereos, commented on the expansion: “Our ambition is to simplify and enhance the consumption of plant proteins. Thanks to the support and expertise of the Tereos Group, the second largest global producer of wheat proteins, the Ensemble™ range has all the necessary attributes to grow its sales tenfold over a five-year horizon.”