 The Green Shoot Institute Secures £365K in Pre-Seed For PLANTS + PERKS

The Green Shoot Institute of London has closed an overfunded pre-seed round led by Sustainable Ventures, with backing from Veg Capital and Popsockets.

£365k of strategic investment was secured for its PLANTS + PERKS programme which the company says is the world’s first plant-based wellbeing and benefits portal that rewards employees for healthy, sustainable choices.

The Green Shoot Institute was founded in 2020 by Chloe Sweden and Ellen Chng with the aim of informing, inspiring and incentivising employees to cut back on meat and dairy for both personal health and the health of the planet. PLANTS + PERKS is the company’s first product and has already launched in the UK, the EU and the US this year with early clients such as Lacoste, UBER and Popsockets.

Chloe Sweden comments: “We are delighted to share the journey of launching PLANTS + PERKS– the world’s first plant-based employee wellbeing and perks portal–with our strategic investors. We exist to help over a million people live healthier, more sustainable lives and all of our investors embody that. Their ambition and passion to strive towards a plant-powered world closely align with our mission, and we are so excited to be working together to reach our goals.“