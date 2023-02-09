Tiba Tempeh Receives New Investment to Expand its Sustainable Food Mission

UK plant-based brand Tiba Tempeh announces it has received investment from Samworth Brothers to support growth in the UK and other European markets.

The partnership, which involves an undisclosed equity investment in the brand, will support Tiba Tempeh’s product innovation and marketing strategies, such as brand and consumer awareness.

According to The Grocer, the brand expanded into Europe for the first time last month, launching nationwide in Spain’s famous department store El Corte Inglés and plans to launch new products for the food service sector soon.

Inspiring people to eat more naturally

Inspired by tempeh’s Indonesian roots, Kraft Heinz veterans Alex and Ross founded Tiba Tempeh in London in 2019. In January 2022, the brand closed a £500K seed funding round led by Lever VC, which enabled the company’s growth and product expansion in UK supermarkets.

The UK plant-based brand has built a tempeh-based portfolio, including the UK’s “first-ever tempeh burger”, marinated pieces in different flavours, and tempeh blocks.

Tiba Tempeh’s range is organic, high in fibre, vegan, and made with legumes and live cultures, serving 22g of protein per 100g. Its products are listed in Ocado, Planet Organic, Selfridges, and Whole Foods stores. The brand also sells DTC and e-commerce on Amazon UK and has partnerships with recipe box delivery companies Mindful Chef and Green Chef.

“Samworth Brothers’ expertise in the industry will add significant value to scale our business further and help us on our mission to create a healthier world by inspiring people to eat more naturally healthy and sustainable plant-based foods,” said MD Alex Longton.