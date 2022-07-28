    • UK: Northern Bloc Secures £1.2M Investment for New Plant-Based Ice Creamery

    July 28, 2022
    Categories
    Investments & Finance
    Northern Bloc
    ©Northern Bloc

    Following its successful entry into the plant-based market, UK ice cream brand Northern Bloc has secured a £1.2m follow-on investment to support its expansion. The funding will enable Northern Bloc to relocate to a new, larger site in Leeds, Yorkshire, as well as expand its team. 

    “In 2021, Northern Bloc experienced 80 percent growth in turnover”

    Northern Bloc has secured the £1.2m follow-on investment from Gresham House Ventures, with the ice cream maker beginning its relocation into the new production site this week. The company plans to convert the existing facilities into a purpose-built ice creamery before fully relocating its expanded production facility and office-based sales and marketing team. The site will also feature a factory shop and host events.

    ©Northern Bloc

    Northern Bloc has previously raised a seven-figure investment in January 2021 to kick start its growth and is now available in the likes of Waitrose, Co-op, and Ocado as well as in UK foodservice outlets. It continues to make dairy products, although Northern Bloc’s growth has reportedly come primarily from its plant-based range. 

    “In 2021, Northern Bloc experienced 80 percent growth in turnover as out-of-home accounts started to come back from the pandemic in a strong position. We also won new out-of-home accounts and our retail business bloomed” explains Josh Lee, co-founder and director at Northern Bloc. “We can’t wait to open our doors to the public at our new site and introduce more people to the world of Northern Bloc.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews