Unreal Deli Reveals $50M Valuation, Successful Series A with Getty Family and Mark Cuban

Plant-based brand Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli announces a Series A fundraising round, which has already successfully closed with investors Mark Cuban and The Getty Family. Both parties reportedly valued the company at $50M, and Cuban is doubling his original seed investment of $250,000.

The round is the latest success for the company, which first gained national fame following a 2019 appearance on the Shark Tank television show. Created by Jenny Goldfarb, the brand went on to quickly expand and enter hundreds of retail locations across the US, including Publix and Whole Foods Markets. In May, Unreal officially launched at 40 Costco locations with new bulk packs of its signature deli meats.

“It’s now going to be easier than ever to stay stocked up on delicious and nutritious deli slices to satisfy those Reuben, Cheesesteak, and Turkey Club cravings with our biggest and most Unreal Costco-sized combo pack,” Unreal Deli founder Jenny Goldfarb said of the Costco launch.

Combating inflation

In addition to a successful Series A, the company may stand to benefit from unpredictable economic conditions, especially the rising cost of animal-based meat. According to Unreal, its food service brokers are reporting that, for the first time, large restaurants are asking for meat alternatives as a means of coping with inflation.

In a 2021 interview with vegconomist, Goldfarb said her company was on a mission to provide the world with the best plant-based deli meats.“Food like ours keeps people from needing to eat an animal to have a good sandwich. And that’s the goal!”