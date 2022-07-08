Veg Capital Announces Investment in SpiceBox Plant-Based Indian Meals

Vegan investment fund Veg Capital today announces an investment into the retail subsidiary of vegan Indian restaurant chain SpiceBox, with the funds planned to support the development of a new ready-to-eat curry range set to launch later this year and increase retail footprint.

Founded in 2016 by Grace Regan, Spicebox produces fully vegan dishes using the same ingredients and recipes as used in the London restaurants. The first retail product, a ready-to-eat dhal range, was launched in Planet Organic in January this year and is now available at CLF, Cotswold Fayre and Wholegood, and imminently at Ocado Zoom.

Veg Capital’s Managing Director Matthew Glover said, “I met Grace at a Vevolution Pitch & Plant event a couple of years ago and was struck by her business savvy and our shared love of a good curry. We are excited to support SpiceBox grow its range of vegan curries to give British consumers access to delicious, healthy versions of our well-loved adopted national dishes.”

SpiceBox founder Grace Regan said, “It’s fantastic to partner with Veg Capital to help grow the retail arm of our business. It’s so important for us to have investors who share in our mission of protecting the environment and people’s health; Veg Capital are therefore the perfect fit! We plan to use the investment to help grow our presence in retailers nationwide and launch a new range of products in the Autumn. Watch this space!”