    • VegTech and Top Investors Celebrate NYSE Listing of EATV – First Plant-Based Innovation ETF

    June 27, 2022
    On June 23rd, VegTech Invest gathered nearly 100 investors, bankers and top Broadway entertainers to celebrate the listing of the VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSE: EATV) on the New York Stock Exchange. The event included a visit to the exchange floor for a fund overview and a toast by members of The Good Food Institute.

    “We are proud to create a completely new impact asset class”

    VegTech Invest advises the VegTech ETF, which first launched in December 2021 as the world’s first ETF focused on plant-based innovation and alternative proteins. According to VegTech, the ETF is a “pure play” in plant-based industries and is helping the sector gain critical exposure. As of May, its top constituents include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY), Gingko BioWorks (NASDAQ: DNA) and Vitasoy International (HK:345). 

    “With the EATV ETF, we are proud to create a completely new impact asset class: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The ETF has over 40 companies up and down the supply chain that are innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption to address climate change and food security,” said CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Elysabeth Alfano. 

    “A solution for change”

    In March, VegTech introduced the Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, a weighted index intended to serve as a benchmark for the alt-protein sector. 

    “The EATV ETF drives capital to companies innovating to disrupt the current food supply system with plant-based products that require fewer resources to produce than the animal-based counterparts. I believe this efficiency addresses food security, is less damaging to the environment, and is critical to fighting climate change,” explains Dr. Sasha Goodman, EATV Fund Manager.

    “[W]e believe that Plant-based Innovation, a way of mitigating these crises, is at the beginning stages of a global megatrend,” adds Alfano. “Individual investors and governments recognize the need to invest in Plant-based Innovation as a solution for change in the food and materials supply chains.”

