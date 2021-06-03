After Investing in Stellar Lineup of Industry Icons, VC Firm Good Startup Raises $25M For Further Innovation in Sustainable Food

Good Startup, a Singapore VC firm that has previously funded industry icons such as Eat Just, TurtleTree Labs, Avant Meats, Rebellyous Foods, Cultured Decadence, and Novel Farms, announces a raise of US$25 million following the first close of its Good Protein Fund I.

“The future of the world’s food ecosystem rests on these next generation companies”

Led by a team of globally experienced entrepreneurial and impact investment experts, The firm manages Good Protein Fund I, which invests in alternative protein companies seeking to create a sustainable future. Good Startup states it is seeking to remove animals from the food system and believes that sustainable innovation is crucial for our global food ecosystem.

The company will use the capital raised from Good Protein Fund I’s to invest in a total of 32 companies to carry this mission forward, and will actively work with these companies in a range of operational areas.

“The growing role of the biotechnology sector can give us the same food we enjoy with less impact on our environment”

“The future of the world’s food ecosystem rests on these next-generation companies. In order for them to meet their sustainable food production goals, they require investors and partners that can guide them throughout their journey. Being a cross-border fund that invests in alternative protein companies globally, we are especially excited about the alternative protein ecosystem’s potential in

rapidly emerging markets like Southeast Asia where we currently have a rich pipeline of deals that we are actively working on and expect to make announcements soon,” said Jayesh Parekh, Managing Partner, Good Startup.

“For years, food ecosystem stakeholders had to balance the need to meet food security needs while also balancing the toll that animal food production takes on our world. Yet, the growing role of the biotechnology sector in producing alternative proteins can give us the same food we enjoy with less impact on our environment. This can only be achieved by supporting biotech food companies to scale globally, especially in markets that still depend heavily on meat,” said Gautam Godhwani, Managing Partner, Good Startup.

Share article: share

share

share

email