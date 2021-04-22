Beau’s Secures £400,000 to Create State of the Art Vegan Ice Cream Facility in North East UK

Beau’s – a UK producer of vegan gelato which says it is the UK’s first vegan ice cream subscription service – announces it has secured £400,000 in funding from investors including prolific vegan investor Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni’s VC firm Dismatrix, to expand the company and to create a 100% vegan, state-of-the-art ice cream manufacturing facility in the North East of England.

The brand reports it has received multiple Great Taste Awards for its gelato which contains only natural, whole-food ingredients (such as cashews and fresh lemon juice) with no artificial flavours, and contains up to 40% of the core flavour ingredient (as opposed to the industry standard of roughly 10%). Flavours include Raspberry and Ice Cream Cupcake.

The DTC boxes arrive frozen on your doorstep and offer two pints of ice cream plus waffle cones. The dessert subscription includes two pints of vegan gelato each month with cones, wafers and toppings, as well as tasting notes and recipe cards for £19.99, and the gelato subscription comes with Two pints of vegan gelato each month, along with tasting notes and recipe cards for £16.99.

The company closed its first investment round in 2019 which allowed it to upscale up production capabilities. Beau’s subsequently secured additional funding from a group of investors including the TRICAP Group and venture capital firms Dismatrix and Northstar Ventures Limited – with funding from the North East Innovation Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

The fresh funds will be used to build a new manufacturing facility in the North-East of England, in order to greatly increase Beau’s production capabilities, allowing them to seek a wider range of market opportunities going forward, including white label manufacturing.

“Beau’s plans are far-reaching and innovative and I’m delighted to lead such a talented team to grow the business and bring quality vegan products to the mainstream market,” notes Joseph Eyre, CEO and founder of Beau’s. “We believe that we have a product that can appeal to vegans and non-vegans alike, making it a perfect option for families with mixed dietary preferences to explore. Beau’s Pint Club is just the first step in bringing quality authentic vegan gelato to a much wider audience.”

“We believe that the ice cream typically available to UK consumers could be a whole lot better,” asserts Amber Fox-Eyre, CCO and founder of Beau’s. “We’re looking to set a new benchmark, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of sustainable practices.” As part of Beau’s commitment to sustainability, the team has adopted an innovative ‘doorstep-safe’ fully-recyclable packaging solution for their Pint Club deliveries.

