Better Nature Hits £1.6m Crowdfunding Target Just 2 Days After Public Launch

On March 23, UK alt-meat brand Better Nature launched its private crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs. Within just three hours of the launch, it had achieved its initial target of £1,350,000.

After the campaign’s public launch on March 29, Better Nature closed its stretch crowdfunding target of £1.6 million within two days. This makes it one of the fastest funded plant-based crowdfunders in Seedrs’ history.

Investors such as Ascension Ventures, Good Food Fund, and Kale United all supported the campaign. Better Nature will use the funding to begin a nationwide marketing campaign, launch into major supermarkets, and develop new products. It also plans to launch a whole new meat alternatives range in June.

Last year, Better Nature became the world’s first plastic neutral plant meat brand and joined forces with One Planet Pizza to launch the UK’s first frozen tempeh pizza. It also began collaborating with British recipe box brand Mindful Chef last month.

“We are delighted to have hit our crowdfunding target just two days after going public,” said Elin Robers, co-founder and head of marketing at Better Nature. “We are so grateful for everyone who has invested so far and can’t wait to bring this growing community with us on the next stage of our journey. Watch this space.”

