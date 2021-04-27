Cargill Invests in Alt-Meat Ingredient Solutions Startup Bflike

US agribusiness giant Cargill has announced it is investing in Bflike, a startup producing ingredients that can be used to improve alt-meat products. Bfilke was created by Dutch incubator BOX NV.

The startup’s most interesting innovation is its patent-pending vegan fat and blood platforms, which will make it possible to create meat and fish alternatives with extremely realistic tastes and textures.

As part of its collaboration with Cargill, Bflike will license its technology and premade ingredients to food manufacturers and retailers who are developing their own meat alternatives. This will allow manufacturers to quickly move to the commercialisation stage and scale up rapidly.

Bflike will also provide its recipes to companies making alt-meat products. It is developing several formulations for plant-based meat and seafood products, with vegetarian burger and minced meat recipes already available.

Cargill has been providing funding to alt-meat companies since 2019, when it invested in Aleph Farms. Last year, it introduced its own plant-based protein line with the aim of competing with Beyond Meat, and it has also launched a plant-based line in China.

“This joint venture is another way in which Cargill is enabling plant-based alternatives that exceed consumer expectations and enrich consumer diets with responsible, sustainable, and affordable options in various geographies,” said Belgin Köse, Director of Enrichment & Renewability for Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers Europe.

