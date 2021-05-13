    • Environmentally Friendly Investment Firm Agronomics Raises £50M for Cultured Meat

    May 13, 2021
    © Agronomics Limited

    Further to the recent study which found that 40% of future meat intake is likely to come from cell cultivated meat; Agronomics Limited (AIM:ANIC), a leading listed investor in the cellular agriculture sector with a focus on cultured meat and related alternative proteins, announces a conditional subscription and conditional placing to raise at least £50 million (before expenses).

    The proceeds will fund the furthering of its portfolio in cell-cultured meat, and to develop and commercialise intellectual property in which the Company has an interest in accordance with its investment policy.

    Agronomics
    ©Agronomics

    As we reported last January, Agronomics announced that further to its investments in LegendDairy Foods, Meatable, Oritain and BlueNalu, it had completed a fundraise of £5.5 million through the issue of 78,571,429 shares at a price of 7.0 pence per share.

    The following April the company invested a further US $99,999 into Rebellyous Foods, taking its stake to 1.23% from 1.0%. In November, Argonomics announced a $5 million subscription with cellular aquaculture specialist BlueNalu, stating it would be paid using cash from its own resources.

