Equinom Raises $20M in Funding Round, Will “Turn Regular Food Into Super Food”

Israeli plant-based nutrition company Equinom has raised $20 million in its Series C funding round. Fortissimo, BASF, Trendlines, and Maverick all participated in the round.

Equinom improves seeds and creates plant-based ingredients, using AI-driven technology rather than genetic modification. The company says its aim is to “maximise [the] genetic potential” of crops. It has previously said that biodiversity is key to food security, and it opposes conventional growing methods based solely on maximising yields.

The new funding will go towards sales, marketing, and R&D. Equinom says it will soon be launching its Smarter Pea Protein concentrate, which it claims will be the highest pea protein concentrate available in the world.

Founded seven years ago, Equinom now grows crops on over 100,000 acres of land across five continents. It has also gained contracts worth millions of dollars with leading food companies.

Just a week ago, it was revealed that Equinom was collaborating with milling company GoodMills to produce a unique pea variant. And last month, it announced it was working with sesame seed processor Dipasa to develop a new variety of sesame seed with a higher protein content.

“With this capital vote of trust from investors, we now have the ability to unleash our products in the market and become a global leader in the agtech space,” said Gil Shalev, PhD, founder and CEO of Equinom. “Leveraging our cutting-edge seed-to-plate food-application technology to create source ingredients, Equinom helps market-leading food brands turn regular food into super food. Similar to how consumers use Google, we anticipate they will use Equinom’s AI database to match their needs with non-GMO ingredients that have never been explored before.”

