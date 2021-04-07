Gathered Foods Secures $26.3M to “Propel Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood to the Forefront of the Industry”

Gathered Foods, producers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, announces it has secured $26.35 million in a B-2 bridge funding round. The company states that the fresh funding will further propel Good Catch plant-based seafood to the forefront of the industry, and extend its international retail footprint, beginning in Europe, and “dramatically increase the number of Good Catch products on the market.”

This investment comes after last year’s Series B funding round in which the company secured $36.8 million, which paved the way for a state-of-the-art plant-based production facility in Heath, Ohio.

The Good Catch portfolio of plant-based tuna and frozen seafood entrees is available in the UK through Tesco supermarkets, in Canada at Loblaws and Sobeys, and in Europe throughout retailers in the Netherlands and Spain. In the US, recent foodservice partnerships include Veggie Grill, Whole Foods Deli, and Bareburger. Its products are also available DTC for consumer home delivery through its online platform.

“This round of investment signifies a milestone for both Gathered Foods and the plant-based industry as a whole,” said Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Gathered Foods. “LDC’s investment in Gathered Foods is a perfect complement to its plant-based food strategy and creates opportunities for collaboration between both companies. LDC’s global reach, supply chain management, R&D capabilities and procurement expertise will be key to Gathered Foods’ ability to broaden its global footprint and bring new building blocks to our expanding portfolio of offerings. We are very grateful for the trust and support from LDC.”

