Heura Raises 400% of Crowdfunding Target, Receives Six-Figure Sum From Footballer Chris Smalling

Spanish plant-based meat brand Heura has completed a crowdfunding campaign where it raised almost €4 million within 24 hours, far surpassing its target of €1 million.

The campaign was hosted on Crowdcube, and members of the public were able to donate amounts from €20-€50,000.

The company has also recently launched a new funding round. One notable backer is former Manchester United footballer Chris Smalling, who has reportedly invested an undisclosed six-figure sum. Smalling is vegan and previously backed the crowdfunding campaign of plant-based meat brand THIS.

“Backing from a top athlete like Chris Smalling further bolsters Heura’s nutritional credentials, which are second to none,” said Heura co-founder Marc Coloma. “We’re thrilled to have Chris on board and look forward to working towards a plant-based future together, one which is better for our planet and our health.”

Heura has had an extremely successful year so far, revealing in January that it had tripled its turnover. Its plant-based chicken is now available in 14 countries, and last year, it was the fastest-growing plant-based meat brand in Europe.

In March, the meat industry attempted to bring legal proceedings against Heura for its “provocative” advertising, after the brand paid for a billboard claiming that beef burgers cause more pollution than cars. However, the court ruled in Heura’s favour and said the company would be allowed to continue its environmental campaigns.

“We are very clear. We want to take animals out of the food chain,” Heura told vegconomist in an interview last month. “To achieve this, we will tell as many truths as it takes and open everyone’s eyes. The public deserves to know the impact of meat on our plates.”

