Heura Secures $16M to Accelerate Protein Transition: “Our Mission is Clear and Now We Have the Fuel to Get There Faster”

Spanish plant-based meat brand Heura, announces a €16M investment round led by Impact Fooding. Founded in 2017 by Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños, the investment round aims to accelerate the protein transition by removing animals from the food system.

The food activist brand is backed by mission-driven investors including Impact Fooding, Unovis, Lever VC, Capital V and Green Monday. Earlier this month, the company closed a crowdfunding round to offer its committed Good Rebels community the chance to own shares in the company for as little as €20.

International football players such as Saúl Ñíguez, Sergi Roberto, Cesc Fábregas and Chris Smalling took part in the raise, a clear demonstration of their confidence in the brand and allowing Heura to maintain its exponential growth rate.

Coloma stated on the round: “Having such a mission-driven investor profile that trusts and believes in our purpose means we will be able to drive the protein transition and accelerate the change we want to see in the world. Our mission is clear, and now we have the fuel to get there faster.”

