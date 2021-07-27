India: Vegan Fashion & Lifestyle Brand Zouk Raises $1.5M to Expand Globally

Zouk, an Indian-based vegan fashion and lifestyle brand, has raised $1.5 million in its pre-series A funding round. The round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with contributions from the founders of Wow Skin Science and existing investors Titan Capital.

Zouk, which already has 50,000 customers across India, says it will use the funding to expand nationwide and break into new markets elsewhere in the world. The company also plans to increase the number of products it offers.

Currently, Zouk’s portfolio features handbags, purses, wallets, laptop bags, tote bags, and more. All products are vegan, handcrafted in India, and PETA-approved. They are sold via the brand’s online store.

The vegan lifestyle is beginning to take off in India, with cruelty-free skincare brand Plum raising $14.9 million in its Series B funding round last year. Plant-based eating is also on the rise in the country, with a huge number of new products being launched and startups beginning to disrupt the egg and dairy industries.

“In Stellaris, we have found the right partner, who can guide us to become an iconic brand in the coming years,” said Disha Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Zouk. “Our first milestone is to scale Zouk to a Rs 100 crore brand in the next couple of years.”

