Investment Opportunity: Luxury Eco Brand Watson & Wolfe Seeks Investment For US Expansion

Growing UK eco-friendly accessories brand Watson & Wolfe – designers and producers of hand-crafted accessories using next-gen vegan future-fabrics – is seeking investment in a second seed funding round as it plans expansion into international markets. The brand is one of the latest across the globe utilizing sustainable and cruelty-free materials such as vegan leather.

Having launched in 2018, Watson & Wolfe claims to be the first British brand to offer luxurious, vegan accessories for men, with a range of wallets, cardholders, belts, and travel accessories amongst its offerings, with its first collection of handbags and purses landing last year. With an emphasis on eco-conscious and sustainability-focused consumers, the brand is seeking £200k in a second seed investment round in order to release more products, grow sales channels, expand its team and scale up marketing. The brand is planning expansion into the US and other international markets, as well as wholesale and white-label channel distribution.

Its core range is produced using an innovative, corn-based material derived from renewable sources with rPET linings made from post-consumer plastic bottles – the brand claims to have diverted more than 16000 plastic bottles so far. It also uses DESSERTO’s Mexican cactus leather which continues to make waves across the fashion industry.

As well as increased marketing and brand awareness, Watson & Wolfe puts its recent growth down to the dramatic increase in consumer demand for more ethically made, low impact accessories since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. Besides the animal cruelty and environmental destruction inherent to the animal leather industry, animal skin is turned into finished leather by the application of a variety of dangerous substances, some of them cyanide-based, as well as the prevalent use of hazardous material chromium in the tanning process. Vegan and eco-friendly materials continue to pave the way for a sustainable fashion future.

Brand founder and director Helen Farr-Leander, who worked in the luxury leather industry for more than 10 years, says; “The opportunities and the market are significant. The Vegan leather industry is set to be worth $89.6 billion by 2025 and the world is increasingly waking up to the environmental damage associated with cow-derived leather and seeking sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives. We are presented with a huge opportunity to make a difference.”

